Success Stories

Predictive Data Maintenance can save $630 Billion Globally by 2025* ( *Source: Mckinsey )

If Zero Downtime, Higher Operational Efficiency and Revenue Growth are on your mind, then Predictive Maintenance is the way to go ahead.

DataRPM is an award winning predictive analytics company focussed on delivering the next gen predictive maintenance solutions for Industrial IoT. We aim to revolutionize the industrial analytical world by innovating easier, faster and better ways to do things. Our Platform helps you use your machine and sensor data in developing winning strategies against your competitors.